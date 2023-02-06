Latest update February 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB sends congratulatory message to Guyana Harpy Eagles

Feb 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) congratulated the Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Leon Johnson and his team for a resounding victory in the opening match of the West Indies Championship against Barbados Pride.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles team prior to their departure.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles team prior to their departure.

The victory marks a great start to the 2023 campaign of West Indies Championship in which the GHE has set out to regain the regional four-day title. The GCB commends the team’s effort with special mention for Matthew Nandu on his debut century in first innings; becoming the fifth Guyanese to achieve the feat since 1966, Nial Smith for his 5-wicket haul in the second innings and Veerasammy Permaul, who became the first Guyanese bowler to take 500 wickets in Regional four-day cricket during the match.

The GCB would like the GHE team to enjoy the victory while it encourages them to remain focused for the remaining matches. GHE moves to Grenada for the second match of the West Indies Championship where they take on home team Windward Volcanoes starting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GBA to host presentation of awards to outstanding boxers, officials

GBA to host presentation of awards to outstanding boxers, officials

Feb 06, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association will on Wednesday host it eagerly awaited 2022 presentation ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the Mirage Lounge on Albert and Third Streets,...
Read More
Guyana Golf Association and Allied Arts (MoE) continue to expand Golf around Guyana

Guyana Golf Association and Allied Arts (MoE)...

Feb 06, 2023

GCB sends congratulatory message to Guyana Harpy Eagles

GCB sends congratulatory message to Guyana Harpy...

Feb 06, 2023

West Indies, Australia & England register wins again in the 3rd round of the Big Man Cricket O60s Caribbean Cup Tournament

West Indies, Australia & England register...

Feb 06, 2023

Thrilling end to BCQS 2023 Guyana Squash Masters

Thrilling end to BCQS 2023 Guyana Squash Masters

Feb 06, 2023

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul help visitors sway on rain-curtailed day

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul help visitors sway on...

Feb 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]om

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]