GCB sends congratulatory message to Guyana Harpy Eagles

Latest update February 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) congratulated the Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Leon Johnson and his team for a resounding victory in the opening match of the West Indies Championship against Barbados Pride.
The victory marks a great start to the 2023 campaign of West Indies Championship in which the GHE has set out to regain the regional four-day title. The GCB commends the team’s effort with special mention for Matthew Nandu on his debut century in first innings; becoming the fifth Guyanese to achieve the feat since 1966, Nial Smith for his 5-wicket haul in the second innings and Veerasammy Permaul, who became the first Guyanese bowler to take 500 wickets in Regional four-day cricket during the match.
The GCB would like the GHE team to enjoy the victory while it encourages them to remain focused for the remaining matches. GHE moves to Grenada for the second match of the West Indies Championship where they take on home team Windward Volcanoes starting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
