Govt. to spend another $91M for works at Wales & Ogle fire stations

Kaieteur News – With the ongoing construction of the $69 million Wales Fire Station and the $76 million Ogle Fire Station, the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking to spend another $91 million on infrastructural works at these two new facilities.

During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the infrastructural works at Ogle Fire Station is estimated to cost $64 million, which 19 contractors have bid for, while the works at Wales Fire Station is estimated to cost some $27 million which 16 contractors are vying for.

Kaieteur News had reported that the new fire station which will benefit residents of Wales on the West Bank of Demerara and surrounding communities is being constructed by AYN Construction to the tune of $69,080,354.

The new fire Station when completed will facilitate the expansion of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to the West Bank area and will house two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance. During the contract signing back in June, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn had noted the importance of the fire station at Wales. He had explained that “Other than paying attention to some of the needs at Wales itself, we are cognizant of the impending construction of an industrial estate there, the gas-to-shore project and the resulting manufacturing and power engineering projects which will be at the footprint, so we want to be ahead of Wales.”

As it relates to the fire station at Ogle, this is being reconstructed by Singh and Sons Construction to the tune of $76 million. Upon completion of this project, the facility will accommodate two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance.

