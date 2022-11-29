Guyana and Italy in visa-free talks

Kaieteur News – Guyana initiated visa-free travel talks with the Republic of Italy during a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd and Italy’s Non-Resident Ambassador-Designate to Guyana Fabrizio Nicoletti.

In a Press Release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Nicoletti paid a courtesy call to Minister Todd.

“Minister Todd also initiated talks on visa-free travel to Italy for the mutual benefit of both countries, particularly through private sector engagements and people to people exchanges, which will be advanced in the future,” the release said.

In October, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller announced visa free travel to the United Kingdom. The British High Commissioner made the announcement alongside President Irfaan Ali at a joint Press Conference. Visa-free travel to the United Kingdom commenced on November 9.

Meanwhile, Minister Todd told the Non-Resident Ambassador – Designate that Guyana is committed to fostering stronger bilateral relations and partnership with Italy in several priority areas including health, education, and security.

According to the release, Todd said that Italy and the European Union remain valuable partners to Guyana and CARICOM. In response, Nicoletti alluded to several technical cooperation initiatives including Italy’s role in supporting the Agri-Food Systems agenda of CARICOM towards reducing the Region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

The CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agenda is led by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The current implementation of the agenda gives special attention to priority crops and products in Member States to achieve this target.