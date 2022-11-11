Two injured, vehicles damaged as runaway horse gallops on Saffon Street

Kaieteur News – At least two persons were injured on Thursday after a runaway horse caused a four-vehicle accident at the junction of Sussex and Saffon Street, Charlestown.

The injured, a woman and a little girl, were the passengers of a Toyota Raum motorcar that had crashed into a parked vehicle after the horse collided with it. Eyewitnesses said the accident took place around 16:00hrs and recounted seeing the horse running out of Sussex Street and directly into flowing traffic on Saffon Street, slamming its harness into multiple vehicles. The horse was reportedly seen standing at a feed shop on Saffon Street with its cart attached just moments before it ran off.

An eyewitness claimed that the animal galloped off into the traffic immediately after a metal pin which connected its harness to the cart fell off. “Like when the pin drop, it frighten the horse and he run off”, the eyewitness told Kaieteur News. One of the drivers involved recalled that he was driving south along Sussex when he saw the horse running towards him. He reportedly swerved out of its path but the harness which was still attached to the still struck part of his car.

The horse reportedly continued running towards Saffon Street where the harness struck another car breaking its mirror off before eventually colliding with the Toyoto Raum. According to eyewitnesses, the impact floored the horse and the driver lost control of the Raum and it crashed into a parked vehicle in the vicinity of Hong Wei Chinese Supermarkert. The horse managed to make it back to its feet but before it could take off again public-spirited citizens rushed over and grabbed it. They guided the animal to the corner of the road and tied him to a bridge before assisting the victims.

Kaieteur News arrived on the scene shortly after and observed that two passengers in the Raum were injured. A little girl who was reportedly seated in the back seat was bleeding from her nose and ears while a woman who was still in the car sitting in the front passenger seat and holding onto a baby was also bleeding. An ambulance was called and police arrived to conduct the necessary investigations. The baby, the little girl and the woman were taken away to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention.