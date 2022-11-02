Miner chopped to death in Mahdia backdam

Latest update November 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A miner identified only as “Buss Mouth” was on Tuesday chopped to death during a drunken brawl at Konawaruk Backdam, Region Eight, located some distance away from the mining town of Mahdia.
Kaieteur News understands that “Buss Mouth” was drinking at the backdam’s landing when he got into an argument with a group of men. A fight broke out between him and the men and according to reports reaching this media house, he collapsed after one of the men chopped him to his neck.
He apparently bled to death still clenching a large knife he had armed himself with during the fight.
Up to press time last evening, detectives were still in the trail travelling out of the backdam with the man’s body.
More details in a subsequent Kaieteur News report.
