Workers charged with stealing millions from businessman

Kaieteur News – A Barber and a Farmer were on Tuesday charged after it was alleged that they stole millions in cash and jewellery from their employer’s home at Coglan Dam, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The men, Kasho Hardeo, 20, Barber, and Hansraj Madhu, 46, a Farmer, made their court appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty. Hardeo and Madhu are from Lot 223 and 236 Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) respectively and are accused of breaking into a Businessman’s home on Thursday last. They allegedly stole $10M in cash and some $3.4M worth of gold Jewellery.

The Defendants were charged with break and enter and simple larceny committed on Yaynauth Ramkissoon, 32. They both pleaded not guilty to the offence and were granted $500,000 bail each. Hardeo and Madhu are expected to make their next court appearance on December 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, three individuals, a mother, a wife and an adopted brother, who allegedly received the stolen cash from the suspects, are out on station bail. Commander of the Region Three Police District, Mahendra Siwnarine, said a case file is still being prepared against them and will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack SC. for legal advice.

According to reports, the Barber and the Farmer allegedly committed the offence one day after the Businessman gave them a contract to weed his yard. They had broken into the man’s home between 08:00 and 09:00hrs on Thursday last. Kaieteur News had reported that it appeared as if the workers waited until the Businessman’s wife left the house to make their move.

The woman told investigators that she had secured the house and left around 08:00hrs to take her son to the doctor at Vreed-en-Hoop. She returned around 09:00hrs and found the top half of her back door wrenched off. Police had reported that the woman made further checks and discovered that her bedroom was ransacked and the cash and jewellery missing from her bag in her wardrobe.

The matter was reported to Police and the detectives, with the help of technology and vital information were able to track down two suspects. Detectives interrogated them and they allegedly admitted to the crime. The men took Police to their homes at Coldingen where the jewellery and $7M of the stolen cash were recovered. According to Police, the Barber had buried the jewellery and some $2.6M cash in his yard. Another $1.2M was given to his mother. She was contacted and had no choice but to hand over the cash to Police and turn herself in for questioning.

The Farmer told Police that he buried part of his ‘cut’ in his farm but when detectives dug up the marked areas, they found nothing. Nevertheless, Police were able to recover some $3.1M dollars from him. Both men were arrested by Police as well.

Kaieteur News learnt that the suspects and the Businessman became acquainted with each other some two months ago and would frequented his home to do odd jobs around the house.