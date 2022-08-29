IDPADA-G issues grants to 24 Member Organisations 

Latest update August 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G) on Friday distributed grant awards to nine of twenty-four (24) approved projects to member organisations at its North Road, Bourda, Georgetown office.
Each grant is valued at $100,000. At the handing over ceremony, Programme Manager, Lyris Primo informed the gathering that in June 2022 IDPADA-G invited member organisations to apply for grants in support of community-based projects that aim to promote justice, recognition, and sustainable development within the African Guyanese community. Ms. Primo said the objective of the grants are to support and encourage sustainable development practices at the community level. Member organisations that previously benefitted from project management training were required to submit only one application in the areas of training and educational activity, enhancing existing cooperatives, and household/community gardens.
The Programme Manager explained that member organisations were notified by email and telephone of the call for proposals. IDPADA-G’s Project Officers offered guidance throughout the process of completing the applications. “The proposals were reviewed by our Project Management Team. An external panel reviewed and recommended the final grant awardees. All material and supplies will be procured by the Secretariat,” she said noting that the projects are diverse.
Projects include pig and chicken farming, youth development, African History Children’s book and a Guyana Youth Talent programme. The implementation of all projects will be monitored by Project Officers until completion. Present on Friday to receive their awards were, The House of Nyabinghi, Dominion Schools, and Carib Feedback/ Theocracy Mansion (Region 4), Belladrum Co-op Society, Rising Star Youth Sport and Culture, Young Farmers Fruit and Vegetables Agro-Processing, and Small Farmers’ Association (Region 5), Lighttown Agricultural Cooperative Society Limited, and Lighttown Gangoo Creek Community Development (Region 6).
