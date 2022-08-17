Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

UG student remanded for murder

Aug 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Afzal Deendial, a University of Guyana (UG) student, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for fatally stabbing a goldsmith.

Dead: Kareem Kayum

Remanded, Afzal Deendial [Photo Credit: News Room]

Deendial appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him. The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charge which stated that on August 12 last, at the Muslim Youth Organisation along Woodford Avenue, Georgetown, he murdered Kareem Kayum of Regent Street, Georgetown.

Deendial was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 19, 2022.

On the night of the incident, the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) in a Facebook post announced that Kayum was fatally stabbed but provided no further details.

According to police, he reportedly stabbed Kayum around 19:00hrs at the CIOG’s Sports Ground on Woolford Avenue.

Kaieteur News understands that the two had gotten into a name-calling argument which turned violent.

It was revealed that the name-calling occurred during a game of cricket at the ground and had reportedly started up as a friendly banter between the two before the suspect reportedly became enraged and stabbed Kayum to region of the heart. He collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died while receiving treatment.

