Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EPA Board orders study of cumulative impacts following Environmentalist’s appeal of Exxon’s 24-well campaign

Aug 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Upon considering the merits of an appeal by a transparency and civil society activist, the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) has ordered ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the cumulative impacts that would accrue from its 24 well programme for the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks.

Environmentalist, Simone Mangal-Joly

According to the EAB report, one formal appeal dated April 9, 2022, was received from Environmentalist, Simone Mangal-Joly regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to waive the EIA requirement for two projects: The Canje Block 12 Well Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Campaign and the Kaieteur Block 12 Well Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Campaign.

This appeal is in response to the EPA’s public notice dated March 13, 2022 notifying of its decision to not require an EIA for the project.

The EAB said it convened a public hearing on June 30, 2022 for which the appellant, Environmentalist Simone Mangal-Joly, communicated her intent to not appear at the Hearing. Nevertheless, in the interest of transparency and accountability, the hearing proceeded to allow the submitted appeal to be appropriately addressed.

Chairperson, Pradeepa Bholanath

Arguments made in Mangal-Jolly’s appeal stated that previously done Baseline Studies and Cumulative Impact Assessments lack the needed information to justify the EPA’s decision – specifically, locations of coral reefs and nurseries relative to existing drill sites and/or proposed exploratory drill sites and deep-sea current and seabed contour information.

Additionally, the appeal noted the unavailability of information on fish and mammal life cycles and migratory patterns, the economic and socio-economic value of affected offshore fisheries, and overall fishery-related baseline studies.

At the hearing, the Board Chairperson, Pradeepa Bholanath said the EPA provided an overview of the two drilling campaigns and their screening process and results, while EEPGL presented a description of the project, and previous work done with relevance to the Environment Permit.

Having allowed due process and considering all of the concerns, comments, and responses made during the Public Hearing, the EAB rendered its decision.

The Board Chair noted that drilling campaigns and the associated passage of supply/support vessels have been executed by the Operator over the past few years and are currently ongoing. She said the impact of these within the Stabroek Block has been examined over the years by the Operator alongside a number of studies, that also targeted both the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks.

Bholanath said these aided in providing initial baseline data that allow a forecast of expected impacts within each block and the needed mitigation measures.

Considering the contiguous nature of Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur Blocks, the EAB she said, agrees with the EPA that sufficient data exists to conclude that any negative impact of the proposed individual projects would be primarily local and short-term. The EAB she said therefore upholds the decision of the EPA that no EIA is required for the Projects.

Be that as it may, Bholanath said the collective impact of these projects needs to be further examined. Given the increasing drilling activity on the Stabroek Block and its proximity to the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks along with the number of wells proposed to be drilled, the EAB therefore ordered that the Operator must conduct an EIA of the cumulative impacts of the activities within each project along with an updated baseline assessment.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Aug 12, 2022

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia… – A learning experience for Guyanese players  By Sean Devers After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the...
Read More
RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year long Academy

RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year...

Aug 12, 2022

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen Golf Academy

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen...

Aug 12, 2022

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Aug 12, 2022

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan Warriors

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan...

Aug 12, 2022

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

Aug 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • No offence meant

    Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]