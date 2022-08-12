EPA Board orders study of cumulative impacts following Environmentalist’s appeal of Exxon’s 24-well campaign

Kaieteur News – Upon considering the merits of an appeal by a transparency and civil society activist, the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) has ordered ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the cumulative impacts that would accrue from its 24 well programme for the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks.

According to the EAB report, one formal appeal dated April 9, 2022, was received from Environmentalist, Simone Mangal-Joly regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to waive the EIA requirement for two projects: The Canje Block 12 Well Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Campaign and the Kaieteur Block 12 Well Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Campaign.

This appeal is in response to the EPA’s public notice dated March 13, 2022 notifying of its decision to not require an EIA for the project.

The EAB said it convened a public hearing on June 30, 2022 for which the appellant, Environmentalist Simone Mangal-Joly, communicated her intent to not appear at the Hearing. Nevertheless, in the interest of transparency and accountability, the hearing proceeded to allow the submitted appeal to be appropriately addressed.

Arguments made in Mangal-Jolly’s appeal stated that previously done Baseline Studies and Cumulative Impact Assessments lack the needed information to justify the EPA’s decision – specifically, locations of coral reefs and nurseries relative to existing drill sites and/or proposed exploratory drill sites and deep-sea current and seabed contour information.

Additionally, the appeal noted the unavailability of information on fish and mammal life cycles and migratory patterns, the economic and socio-economic value of affected offshore fisheries, and overall fishery-related baseline studies.

At the hearing, the Board Chairperson, Pradeepa Bholanath said the EPA provided an overview of the two drilling campaigns and their screening process and results, while EEPGL presented a description of the project, and previous work done with relevance to the Environment Permit.

Having allowed due process and considering all of the concerns, comments, and responses made during the Public Hearing, the EAB rendered its decision.

The Board Chair noted that drilling campaigns and the associated passage of supply/support vessels have been executed by the Operator over the past few years and are currently ongoing. She said the impact of these within the Stabroek Block has been examined over the years by the Operator alongside a number of studies, that also targeted both the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks.

Bholanath said these aided in providing initial baseline data that allow a forecast of expected impacts within each block and the needed mitigation measures.

Considering the contiguous nature of Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur Blocks, the EAB she said, agrees with the EPA that sufficient data exists to conclude that any negative impact of the proposed individual projects would be primarily local and short-term. The EAB she said therefore upholds the decision of the EPA that no EIA is required for the Projects.

Be that as it may, Bholanath said the collective impact of these projects needs to be further examined. Given the increasing drilling activity on the Stabroek Block and its proximity to the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks along with the number of wells proposed to be drilled, the EAB therefore ordered that the Operator must conduct an EIA of the cumulative impacts of the activities within each project along with an updated baseline assessment.