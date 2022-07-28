Chinese contractors dominate bids to upgrade Grove to Timehri highway

Kaieteur News – Three out of the five bidders that responded to the Ministry of Public Works invitation for prequalification for the Grove to Timehri road upgrade project are Chinese-owned companies.

The bids which opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Wednesday, saw China Railway First Group Cooperation Limited in association with China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co. Limited; Mir Akhter Hossain Guyana Inc. (subsidiary of Mir Akhter Hossain Bangladesh); China Road & Bridge Cooperation; Alya Construction S.A (Brazil); and China Railway Construction Caribbean Co. Limited vying to provide the design and build services of the project.

In upgrading the East Bank highway the Government of Guyana had approached the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a US$100 million loan to execute the works. In a notice which was published in the Kaieteur News last month, the ministry had stated that the loan is being requested through the IDB’s Program to Support Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development.

Under this venture, the government said it will be looking to improve road safety and ride-ability, improve utility networks where necessary, improve pedestrian infrastructure, address climate adaptation and mitigation measures while reducing congestion and delays faced by commuters traversing along the corridor.

The ministry which intends to prequalify contractors for the project had noted in its invitation document that the contractor will be required to utilise the Design – Build Methodology, as per the FIDIC Yellow Book 2017 for the rehabilitation of the current deteriorated road pavement and areas where road pavement is nonexistent.

The installation of road safety equipment throughout the roadway; construct safe non-motorized traffic facilities for vulnerable road users, and rehabilitation or construction of new bridges / culverts across the various drainage and irrigation channels along the alignment; the coordination with utility companies and when agreed replace or relocate utility assets along the road. Also included are the construction and installation of weigh-in-motion (WIM) system and operation facility.

Further, the detailed designs proposed by the contractor must satisfy all legal, statutory, technical, economic, social, and environmental requirements as well as the terms and conditions of the loan program; the laws and regulations of Guyana; and the policies and procedures of the IDB, the Ministry stated.

Prior to this prequalification, the Ministry had issued an expression of interest (EOI) notice for consultants to provide engineering services for the East Bank road upgrade project. Already that aspect was opened last week at the NPTAB office. At that opening, nine local and international firms submitted bids to provide the services.