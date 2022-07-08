Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:49 AM
Kaieteur News – Aunty Priya nah understand dat people nah want equality. Dem in love with inequality.
Is only guvaments does talk bout equality. And dat is because dem want get people support but nuff ah dem leaders nah living like de ordinary man.
De average man always looking at he mattee and want wah dem gat. Dem looking at dem neighbour blinds and laughing. Dem looking at who getting barrel and dem looking at wah dem neighbour wearing. Is sheer comparison causing all dis.
Dem boys seh people want deh better-off dan dem neighbour and even dem friend. Suh dem nah want equality.
Is de same thing with education. Everybody does want dem children do good in de Common Entrance examination suh dem could get dem top schools. Dem nah want equality. Dem love de fact dat some schools better dan others.
Dem who can afford does spend thousands ah dollars fuh send dem children to private school. Dem nah want a situation where de schools suh equal dat it nah gat incentive fuh a private school. Dem parents gan can’t boast bout how much money dem spending fuh send dem children to private school.
Everybody seh how dem glad fuh equality between men and women. But put a woman fuh drive a minibus and see how much passengers waiting fuh de next bus.
Talk half and tell Aunty Priya to fuhget bout equal schools.
