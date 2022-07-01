Latest update July 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Things deh pon a roll

Jul 01, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff unusual things does happen in Guyana. People does do things hay dat don’t happen nowhere else in de world. But wey yuh know people does go out and buy one roll toilet paper? Dem boys never hear about anybody buying one roll toilet paper.
People does buy a bale, a packet or even a few rolls depending pon how yuh money does stretch. But one roll? Things must be tight or it hit rock bottom fuh somebody guh and buy one roll toilet paper.
Dem boys never hear ‘bout somebody walking down de road with one roll in dem hand and not even in a plastic bag. Dat is one fuh de books!
Imagine dis is wat Guyana come to. People walking down de highway, not just any road or dam, with toilet paper. Dem nah know whether dem coming or going. And dem certainly nah had nowhere fuh guh if de need de arise.
But dem was not unhappy about de situation. Yuh see when yuh gat toilet paper, yuh does always be happy because yuh always deh pon a roll. But is when de roll done dat de party done.
People use to feel dat toilet paper does help de police solve crimes. Dem seh de toilet paper does get to de ‘bottom’ ah things. But we local police done mek dem story clear. Dem can’t investigate any stolen toilet paper because dem don’t have anything to go on.
Talk half. Leff half.

