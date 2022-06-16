Yuh gat to weather de weather

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When de weather people tell yuh run, you muss walk. Last week, de guvament send out warning. Dem seh how a tropical wave coming and dat de country muss prepare fuh flood.

Dem tell de people of de coastland, Region 7 and 10, prepare fuh flooding. De tropical wave was suppose to sweep over de country fuh de next five days. Wan odda report seh how dem gan gat two days of heavy rains starting Saturday.

Dem boys know a man who tek de warning serious. De man buy raincoat, umbrella and long boots. De man buy some sandbags and put it round he house so dat when de flood start, de water nah gan get in de ground floor of de house.

It look like if de tropical wave, wave at Guyana and pass we straight. Nuff people breathe a sigh of relief. But de man wah buy de umbrella, de raincoat, de long boots and de sandbags counting he losses. De losses wah it cost he fuh buy all dem thing fuh prepare fuh floods. Dat is wat does happen when yuh put tuh much faith in de weather man.

It mek dem boys remember when de did buy de Doppler radar. It didn’t set up in time fuh help to prevent de Big Floods. Doppler or no Doppler be careful how yuh believe de weather man.

Talk half, Leff half.