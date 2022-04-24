Oil fund board, population living in darkness, domestic violence and vaccines for schoolers

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments…

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – I am encouraged that an oil fund board is in place; beyond that, things crumble. If I were to say anything other than it is a political board, it would be both inaccurate and dishonest. Because we have had so much dishonesty with oil, it is best that I spare citizens more of the same. I study the names and what I said before has come to past. To refresh the jaded memories of peers, I give a hand. Just say what would please, sir (comrade) and how far to go (jumping high). One had literally stood on a table a while back and made a stirring speech for political purposes, while another went around the table to see what arrangements could be made for self. Some would say, it reeked a bit of under the table, but I am not the kind of guy to go there. Not in a month of Sundays.

Regarding the foreigner, I am struggling to determine what he brings to the table, where his first loyalties lie, and who will be the biggest beneficiaries. They are not lowly Guyanese. This goes for the barrel of them on that board, I am sorry to say. I similarly regret having to think this way, but I must call things as seen, and not worry about the sensitivities of others, including one believed to embody the presidency. It is the cynical conditioning that comes from a curly and twirly environment.

It is one with the most disturbing of realities: a population that lives in darkness. About its oil. Well, I’ll be…I now have a better appreciation (also disturbing) as to why the GPL, and the governments that uphold it, has succeeded for so long in keeping the nation shrouded in pitch darkness. Okay, I got carried away, but that comes from groping around blindly in near-perpetual velvet dimness. My position is sure to raise Cain – if we like darkness where our oil is concerned, then the GPL should save us the money, and maintain its eternal standards, and let Guyanese continue to languish in their self-inflicted feebleness and self-destructive sightlessness. It took a foreign group to shed that light, and relay the truth about our darkness, which does not surprise. For it is another foreign group (not to be named today) that fetches away our oil, while it has our leaders dancing on their heads in daylight, and practising verbal cartwheels under the veil of darkness. While all this is going on, Guyanese are happy to fly kites, drink rum, blare music, and do their own jigs in the streets. Somebody forgot to tell me the good news: all Guyanese have been converted into preferred shareholders of the American oil colossus. Now that is encouraging, and nothing that may be personally disturbing could overwhelm that thought, this tide.

On the domestic front, the tide of violence that seeps from savaged homes into savage society is a most serious matter. It is disturbing that the more we try, the more we falter, fall short, sometimes fall flat on our faces. Some women experienced all those recently, with a tide that never really turns. Recede for a moment, yes; but vanish enduringly, definitely not. What’s going on? How come we can’t get a grip, put a sock in this thing? How many women have to be so brutalised! How many children traumatised! How many of our men criminalised! I am disturbed that I have no answers, that I have to consider the question. I would rather other questions on other issues.

Yes, I know that school is scheduled for reopening. But of vaccines for all schoolers in the cards, I react with: what’s up, doc? Is it half the adult dose, as made the rounds (which is unacceptable)? Is it American or Indian, and not Russian (as is to be expected)? And is it the real thing, as a genuine kiddies shot? Is there a doctor in the house, the one I am looking for, the minister? He can’t label me anti-vaxxer, even anti-government, since I did stand by him before on this, regardless of others.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)