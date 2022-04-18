Do you know this man?

Kaieteur News – Police in Region 8 are seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of a miner who drowned last Friday while trying to cross a creek at Obanna, Kurubrong.

The only available information that ranks have about the man is that he is called “Tarzan” and hails from Berbice, Region 6. Tarzan is an East Indian man with long hair and dark in complexion.

According to police, he had gotten swept away by high water level and strong current while crossing over a creek on a piece of wood. He was at the time heading to Obanna, Kurubrong landing. His body was recovered on Sunday.