Do you know this man?

Latest update April 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region 8 are seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of a miner who drowned last Friday while trying to cross a creek at Obanna, Kurubrong.
The only available information that ranks have about the man is that he is called “Tarzan” and hails from Berbice, Region 6. Tarzan is an East Indian man with long hair and dark in complexion.
According to police, he had gotten swept away by high water level and strong current while crossing over a creek on a piece of wood. He was at the time heading to Obanna, Kurubrong landing. His body was recovered on Sunday.
Apr 18, 2022Carifta Games 2022 … Guyana’s team for the Carifta Games 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica secured a gold medal and two silver medals on Saturday night and followed up with one gold medal on Sunday...
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – Writer’s note: I found this little gem neatly tucked away in obscurity. It was published on February... more
Kaieteur News – In 2009, there was a pushback against plans, by then President Bharrat Jagdeo, to use agricultural... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the words of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the war on Ukraine by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]