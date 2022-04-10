How much we pay?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De guvament pull off a coup. De biggest thing fuh happen in Guyana fuh de past few years is when de guvament was able to get de Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fuh host de finals of de tournament fuh de next three years here in Guyana.

De odda Caribbean countries must be vex. Dem boys remember when was Cricket World Cup, how Guyana nah get good matches. And one journalist come and write all kinda bad things about de country.

But we look fuh dat. Imagine we build a brand new stadium and still using a non-electronic scoreboard. We spend hundreds of millions pon new traffic lights fuh de World Cup and we using wooden scoreboard. Was one big embarrassment!

We did hear how we hosting de World Cup and all de billions wah we spend would help transform de country. We hear how tourism gan kick off. Nuttin like dat ever happen.

But some people get rich off de World Cup. One man buy properties with de money he mek off de World Cup.

Now we hearing de same tune about de CPL. And dat laying de foundation fuh we taxpayers’ monies to be spent on de cricket. But up to now, nobody nah sehing wah we had to agree to fuh get de rights fuh host de finals fuh de next three years.

De CPL wouldn’t agree to dat unless dem getting pay fuh de rights. Dat is wat dem boys want fuh know. Nah keep um a secret like de signing bonus.

Talk half. Leff half.