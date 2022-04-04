‘Report not enough’

– relatives of missing fishermen want closure

Kaieteur News – Family members of the three fishermen who disappeared with a fishing trawler on Saturday February 19, told Kaieteur News on Sunday said that a report on the mishap is not enough to give them closure; finding their loved ones dead or alive will.

The missing men: Anthony Harold Damon, 45, the captain of the trawler and a father of three, Winston Sam, 46, and Ronald Burton, 75, all residents of Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara were part of a four-man crew that was scheduled to return home from sea on the same day the vessel reportedly sank.

The vessel identified as World Friend 307, was owned by their employer, Noble House Seafoods Limited and reportedly sank in coastal waters, some 18 miles off Mahaicony. One of the crewmen, identified as Vincent Dazzell survived the tragedy and was rescued by a passing boat but his three workmates are still missing along with the trawler. Only a fishing net belonging to the vessel was reportedly found.

Following the mishap, a search was launched and a Board of Inquiry was set up to probe the incident. The search for the missing men proved futile and it was suspended but the probe was completed and report typed up and handed over to the relevant authorities. Copies were also given to relatives.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the relatives of the missing men disagreed with some of the conclusions in the report but according to them that is not important to them. For them, finding their loved ones, whether their remains or locating them is what is important to give them closure in the matter.

Damon’s wife, Tonszadel Damon Beckles is still clinging to hope that her husband might be alive. She said, “let me tell you something, it is my prayer to God that they find my husband and them three men alive, if that come true, I will do anything for God, even if it calls for me to go out in the streets and shout his praises, I just want him home”.

Asked what she would do if it turns out that Damon is dead and will not be coming home, she responded, “I would be so devastated, but at least, I will have peace of mind and some satisfaction that they found them”.

Ronald Barton’s daughter, Claudine also shared similar sentiments that closure for them means finding their loved ones. They revealed that the authorities have assured them that despite the search has been suspended; other vessels operating in the area where the trawler reportedly sank were instructed to be on the lookout. Should a crew spot anything, they must alert authorities immediately. As it relates to the report, the relatives contended that the Board of Inquiry findings that the crewmen were incompetent to handle an emergency at sea and were not properly trained for the job.

Damon Beckles related that her husband has been captaining vessels for more than five years and has a wealth of experience. “It is not the first time that he has captained a boat that malfunctioned at sea, he brought in many boats safely that had issues and when they were docked, he had to prepare a report and submit it to his superiors of all the mechanical issues the vessels had,” Damon Beckles told Kaieteur News. Claudine on the other said that her father is a veteran seaman for more than 20 years.

One of the key findings of the report was that Damon, the captain of the vessel, was not legally licensed to operate the vessel. In fact, the report stated that he had a fake licence. With regard to the fake licence, Damon Beckles said, “I don’t know if his licence was fake or not, only he (Damon), can answer that”. Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill in a recent press conference had pointed out that based on the investigation conducted, the Noble Seafoods might also be culpable for the mishap. He had said that he will consult with Attorney General, Anil Nandlall to determine whether or not it should be penalised for shortcomings.