Latest update April 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lusignan Golf Club to host STP Investments Inc tournament today

Apr 02, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting the STP Investments Inc golf tournament today.

STP Investment Inc Project Manager David Harinarine hands over the sponsorship cheque to LGC member and proprietor of Oasis Cafe William Walker in the presence of LGC Secretary Chet Bowling and Maxim Mangra.

The format of the tournament will be medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start, and the action will tee off at 12:30 hrs.
STP Investment Inc, Project Manager David Harinarine said, “We make this donation with respect of having sports promoted in Guyana. We want to continue this relationship with the golf club, and looking forward to the tournament this Saturday.”
LGC Club Secretary Chet Bowling explained that he admires the company as they have recognised the need for corporate social responsibility as it pertains to sports in Guyana. He said that this kind of sponsorship is taken in recognition of the LGC as a brand, which would state to clients and the various communities that the company is working at a serious level, and it recognizes the value of being associated with the LGC.
The prizes up for grabs are overall best net for first to fourth-placed position, best net front nine, best net back nine, nearest to the flag (hole #4) and longest drive (hole #12).
To register, persons are asked to contact the Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lusignan Golf Club to host STP Investments Inc tournament today

Lusignan Golf Club to host STP Investments Inc tournament today

Apr 02, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting the STP Investments Inc golf tournament today. The format of the tournament will be medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start, and the...
Read More
Softball fraternity in shock at sudden passing of Lakeram ‘Mike’ Singh

Softball fraternity in shock at sudden passing of...

Apr 02, 2022

Pugilists sign on the dotted line

Pugilists sign on the dotted line

Apr 02, 2022

T&T to host remaining WI Championship matches

T&T to host remaining WI Championship

Apr 02, 2022

Action shifts to GFC tomorrow as city teams look to make their mark

Action shifts to GFC tomorrow as city teams look...

Apr 02, 2022

Athletics Guyana to host ‘super champs’ tomorrow

Athletics Guyana to host ‘super champs’...

Apr 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The Auditors are coming!

    Kaieteur News – In the past, whenever civil servants heard that the auditors would soon be arriving, there would usually... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]