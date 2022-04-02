Lusignan Golf Club to host STP Investments Inc tournament today

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting the STP Investments Inc golf tournament today.

The format of the tournament will be medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start, and the action will tee off at 12:30 hrs.

STP Investment Inc, Project Manager David Harinarine said, “We make this donation with respect of having sports promoted in Guyana. We want to continue this relationship with the golf club, and looking forward to the tournament this Saturday.”

LGC Club Secretary Chet Bowling explained that he admires the company as they have recognised the need for corporate social responsibility as it pertains to sports in Guyana. He said that this kind of sponsorship is taken in recognition of the LGC as a brand, which would state to clients and the various communities that the company is working at a serious level, and it recognizes the value of being associated with the LGC.

The prizes up for grabs are overall best net for first to fourth-placed position, best net front nine, best net back nine, nearest to the flag (hole #4) and longest drive (hole #12).

To register, persons are asked to contact the Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660.