Int’l logistics giant DHL opens spanking new office in Linden

Kaieteur News – DHL, a world renowned logistics giant which delivers 1.6 billion parcels per year, and serves over 220 countries, has opened a spanking new office in Amelia’s Ward, Linden. In fact, a special event was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, to mark this historic occasion, following which, the company’s doors were officially opened to the general public on March 21, 2022.

With respect to why Linden was chosen, DHL’s senior management team told Kaieteur News that statistics they researched showed that Region 10 has approximately 40,000 adults for which Linden is the regional capital and the center of activities and administration. It therefore made sense for the company to make international and high quality shipping services more easily accessible to these consumers, the team stated.

While Guyana’s future is bound to take off by considerable leaps and bounds on account of the oil sector, DHL said Guyana’s economic growth is not solely hinged on this new resource. Members of the Senior Management Team articulated that the country’s economic prospects also lie in the development of its inland areas where vast expanses of untouched resources such as gold await wise attention.

“There is a pathway to these resources. In fact, we believe that Linden is a strategically positioned hub of this pathway. Furthermore, we are of the view that there is also the South American mainland access problem that dictates a solution through a pathway to the Atlantic Ocean as a necessity for commercial trade in the near future. This pathway of the logistics linkage that presents a solution passes smack through Region 10 where Linden is the center of activities and because of our foresight in this regard, we have moved to have a base set up here,” s

aid DHL Senior Management team.

They continued, “Our strategic planners have reviewed and determined it is time for our retooled, refreshed, retrained, modernized service and presence to be strategically inserted in Linden to be a part of what we foresee as the refreshing times that are coming to Linden.”

The team added, “We are here to help Lindeners enjoy the fruits of development that our services bring.”

Specifically, Executive Director at DHL, Maurice John said, “I believe that it was necessary that we expand our services to Linden as part of our growth plan 101.

Parika happens to be next, hopefully in the third quarter. But I also wish to note that Linden is necessary because it demonstrates our confidence in the economy and is a testimony to the conducive business environment being created by the government.”

The Executive Director added, “It would be remiss of me not to highlight that this is the initiative of our CEO Ms Ingrid Bristol who is adamant about us growing in tandem with the government’s vision and in line with its agenda for there to be massive development across all sectors country wide. The mining community needs us and it is a critical hub for DHL. Lindeners can therefore expect nothing but the best from us.”

COVID-19 CHALLENGE

Since 2020, the world and particularly trade and shipping markets have had to operate under the most unprecedented circumstances. This manifested in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic which unleashed painful supply shocks globally. Irrespective of the lockdown measures, among other restrictions that were implemented to avert more catastrophic impacts from the deadly virus, businesses, individuals, families still needed to have their supplies procured online delivered to their door.

DHL was keen to note that it was determined to fill the gap between supplier and door and make life a bit easier for consumers. It disclosed that there was a significant increase in cargo transport worldwide while admitting that it was swamped with demand on its existing resources. But being the solutions oriented provider that it is, DHL proudly stated that it had stepped up and invested in the expansion that was needed to meet the new and growing demand.

With respect to its Guyana operations, DHL management said, “We have had to retool, that is, build back our systems, increase our capacity, personnel and equipment, and retrain for higher levels of accuracy and output. In the midst of all this came the booming oil sector. This resulted in more demand for time sensitive delivery of cargo of all types, sizes and values.”

Management added, “We have had to revisit all systems, refresh and retrain, update and modernize all areas of operations and personnel. We were able to execute these tasks effectively and efficiently. It remains an ongoing process too.”

DHL HISTORY

DHL was founded on September 25, 1969 in San Francisco USA, by three ambitious businessmen: Adrian Dalsey, Larry Hillblom and Robert Lynn, in response to the dire need for express shipping at the time.

In the 1960s, it was painfully evident that shipping documents were taking too long to be delivered by overland transportation arriving long after ships were in port. This meant the cargo could not be processed, cleared or unloaded leading to significant costs being incurred for delayed clearance, storage, docking etc. Business was also delayed and money and time were lost. In the world of business, a problem requires a solution, hence the aforementioned entrepreneurs saw the problem and analysed it and worked out a solution. They began to fly the documents, starting from San Francisco, California, USA to Honolulu, Hawaii USA. The result was that documents arrived in time for clearance and business benefited from cost savings.

Since those hallowed days of early beginnings and start up, DHL has expanded and transformed this transportation industry worldwide.

DHL is now the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Its network now offers an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management.

Around the world, there are about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows.

With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL believes it is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”

DHL is part of Deutsche (Doi-chey) Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than $66 billion euros in 2020.