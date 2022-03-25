Opposition tables motion for $200,000 cash grants to cushion rising cost of living

Kaieteur New – The APNU+AFC Opposition is expected to lobby for every Guyanese above the age of 18-years-old to be paid a quarterly cash grant of $200,000 which will compensate for the increase in the cost of living.

The Opposition APNU+AFC coalition has submitted a motion to the National Assembly calling on the government to make provisions for every Guyanese above the age of 18 to receive a cash grant of $200,000 to cushion the effects of the rising cost of living. In the motion, the APNU+AFC noted that citizens continue to experience a tremendous health and socio-economic (cost of living) impact from the Coronavirus 19 pandemic.

The party said that while the Government of Guyana, in its efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided a one-off $25,000 COVID-19 cash grant, there has been a substantial increase in the cost of essential food items, some doubling or nearly doubling from pre-pandemic levels, including those grown here in Guyana.

As the inflation persists and Guyanese must brace themselves for further increases in the cost of living, the Opposition said the Government of Guyana of failing to devise strategies or implement policies that have proven effective at cushioning its impact on the lives of Guyanese.

The motion read, “be it resolved that the Government of Guyana promptly devise a strategy or plan to address the high cost of living Guyanese are burdened with. And be it further resolved that the Government of Guyana, make provisions for Each Guyanese above the age of 18 years be paid a quarterly cash grant of $200,000.00, which will compensate for the increase in the cost of living.”