Guyana, USA cooperate to extradite fugitives to face justice

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two fugitives were located, tracked, and arrested, thanks to a joint endeavor involving the U.S. Embassy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Director of Public Prosecutions, Guyana Police Force, U.S. Department of Justice, United States Marshal Service, and the Diplomatic Security Service.
On February 25, fugitives Julian Yhip and Kareem Hack were successfully extradited from Guyana to the United States to faces charges on separate sexual offenses. Yhip, a Guyanese national, will face charges in Pennsylvania for rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault committed in 2017, the US Embassy said in a statement.
Hack, a United States citizen, is facing charges in Florida for sexual battery, procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and attempt to commit sexual battery committed in 2006. Hack was previously featured on America’s Most Wanted in October 2008. In August 2021, the United States Government made a formal request for the extradition of Hack and Yhip, and they were arrested and placed before the courts in early February 2022. The two did not contest the charges and were subsequently extradited.
This is the fourth extradition of U.S. fugitives from Guyana to the United States in the last 25-years. The extradition of the two fugitives strengthens the rule of law in Guyana and reflects the strong professional law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the United States and the Government of Guyana.
