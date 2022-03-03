Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana, USA cooperate to extradite fugitives to face justice

Mar 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two fugitives were located, tracked, and arrested, thanks to a joint endeavor involving the U.S. Embassy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Director of Public Prosecutions, Guyana Police Force, U.S. Department of Justice, United States Marshal Service, and the Diplomatic Security Service.
On February 25, fugitives Julian Yhip and Kareem Hack were successfully extradited from Guyana to the United States to faces charges on separate sexual offenses. Yhip, a Guyanese national, will face charges in Pennsylvania for rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault committed in 2017, the US Embassy said in a statement.
Hack, a United States citizen, is facing charges in Florida for sexual battery, procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and attempt to commit sexual battery committed in 2006. Hack was previously featured on America’s Most Wanted in October 2008. In August 2021, the United States Government made a formal request for the extradition of Hack and Yhip, and they were arrested and placed before the courts in early February 2022. The two did not contest the charges and were subsequently extradited.
This is the fourth extradition of U.S. fugitives from Guyana to the United States in the last 25-years. The extradition of the two fugitives strengthens the rule of law in Guyana and reflects the strong professional law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the United States and the Government of Guyana.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Mar 03, 2022

Concacaf under-20 Championships… Kaieteur News – Guyana’s junior Lady Jags suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the Concacf women’s under-20 Championship group stage, with a...
Read More
Bairstow hits century on day two of England Tour match

Bairstow hits century on day two of England Tour...

Mar 03, 2022

Rain forces abandonment of opening round in ESCL tourney

Rain forces abandonment of opening round in ESCL...

Mar 03, 2022

Big Man Cricket T25 Tourney wraps up on the weekend

Big Man Cricket T25 Tourney wraps up on the...

Mar 03, 2022

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Mar 03, 2022

BCB cricket should be for Berbicians – Clubs at a special meeting with the President

BCB cricket should be for Berbicians –...

Mar 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]