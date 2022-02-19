Gavin Todd appointed Operations and Engineering Director at Banks DIH

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Gavin Todd, a Peter d’Aguiar’s Scholarship Awaredee, has been appointed Operations and Engineering Director at Banks DIH, after serving the company for 28 years.
The announcement was made via a release the company disseminated yesterday.

Banks DIH Operations and Engineering Director, Gavin Todd

It stated, “The Chairman and Board of Directors of Banks DIH Limited wish to advise our Shareholders and Members of the Public of the recent appointment to the Board of Directors of Banks DIH Limited, of Mr. Gavin Todd, as Operations and Engineering Director.”
Todd, according to the release, is the holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, he is a recipient of several Post-Graduate and Technical qualifications including from the University of Western Ontario.
He has also served on the Boards of various organisations both charitable and professional, including Rotary International, the Board of Directors of Guyana Water Inc. and the National Council of Guyana.
“The Chairman and Board Members hereby extend a warm and cordial welcome to Mr. Todd in his new capacity as Operations and Engineering Director and best wishes for a long and successful tenure,” the release added.

 

