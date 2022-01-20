Latest update January 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

RHTYSC, MS and Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews long term sponsorship for 25th successive year

Jan 20, 2022

– Foster hails company as a foundation of club success

Kaieteur News – “You are one of the main reasons why the club has not only survived but after only thirty two years of existence is widely considered Guyana most dynamic youth and sports organisation with an unmatched list of achievements and activities. You have stood by our sides in good and bad times. To have a sponsorship deal for twenty five successive years is no mean feat and we salute you for your trust and confidence in all of us,” the words of Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Hilbert Foster during a simple presentation ceremony to launch the 25th edition of Farfan and Mendes Ltd sponsorship of the club under15 team. The presentation was held last Friday at the company Providence, East Bank Demerara Head Office.

RHTYSC Executive member Tyrone Pottaya receives sponsorship cheque from Nick Singh of Farfan and Mendes Ltd in the presence of other club members and company staff.

Foster noted that, the company started sponsoring the team in 1997 and over the years the team has won over eight major titles including five Berbice Championships and produced eighteen players for Guyana and close to seventy for Berbice.
Among the players produced under the sponsorship are: Assad Fusadin, Royston Crandon, Dominic Rikhi, Delbert Hicks, Shevon Marks, Murphy LaRose, Jeremy Sandia, Mahendra Gopilall, Kevelon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneeta Grimmond, Shakiba Gajnabi and Matthew Pottaya.
Anderson, Crandon, Fudadin, Campbelle, Gajnabi and Grimmond have gone on to play for the West Indies at different levels, while Rikhi played for the United States at the international level. Foster, stated that the company first assisted the RHTYSC in April, 1995 with a grass cutter towards the upkeep of the Area H Ground, but officially started to sponsor the team in 1997. The support, the long standing club official stated, had allowed the team to focus on achieving success without any concerns about financing its operation.
The team over the years has undertaken over one thousand community projects under the name of the sponsorship as part of their personal development programme. These have included feeding programmes, clean up campaign, senior citizen breakfast, youth information booklet, distribution of food hampers, solar lights project, educational scholarships, distribution of cycles, street signs, award ceremonies and hosting of the popular Christmas Village in Rose Hall Town. The team also invests heavily into the off the field development of its own cricketers especially under the Sat Yes to Education project.
The company apart from sponsoring the under 15 team also co-sponsors the club’s annual Christmas Charity programme, annual award ceremony, annual youth magazine and cricket academy among other projects.
Special mention was made of Chairperson June Mendes, General Manager Andrew Mendes and Marketing Manager Onai Vasconcellos for their support over the years.
Vasconcellos in brief remarks stated that his company was delighted to be associated with the RHTYSC and described it as an outstanding representative of its brands. He hailed the leadership of the club for its hard work over the years and pledged Farfan and Mendes Ltd support in the future.

 

