Body found at Kitty Seawall

Kaieteur News – Undertakers last evening removed the body of an unidentified man that was found lying at the Kitty Seawall around 18:30hrs. Kaieteur News understands that it could be the
remains of a vagrant.
Police were reportedly notified that there was a “dead man” seen at the seawall. Ranks were dispatched to the area located close to roundabout where they discovered the man’s body. It was found lying in a clump of grass close to a building that houses the Kitty Pump Station.
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB's Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament.
As I wrote in my December 22, 2021 column, readers do not like to digest a series of article on a particular...
She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to...
By Sir Ronald Sanders. The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United...
