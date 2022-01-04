Body found at Kitty Seawall

Kaieteur News – Undertakers last evening removed the body of an unidentified man that was found lying at the Kitty Seawall around 18:30hrs. Kaieteur News understands that it could be the

remains of a vagrant.

Police were reportedly notified that there was a “dead man” seen at the seawall. Ranks were dispatched to the area located close to roundabout where they discovered the man’s body. It was found lying in a clump of grass close to a building that houses the Kitty Pump Station.