Two charged for break-in, burglarizing unoccupied home

Kaieteur News – Two men have been charged for breaking into and burglarizing an unoccupied home, owned by Amarnauth Dukhi, of Lot 19, Duncan Street, Georgetown.

The suspect, Roger Bledman, was positively pointed out during an identification parade, by Sheldon Greene, the driver of the motorcar which the suspect escaped in.

He was arrested last week Tuesday, after continuous checks were made for him by the police, and was subsequently charged for the offences.

Bledman subsequently appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts last Thursday.

According to reports, he also refused to be a part of the confrontation—despite being caught on camera, removing the victim’s televisions and placing them into Greene’s waiting motorcar.

Dukhi’s home had been unoccupied since late October but was well secured.

On November 3 last, the victim made checks in his home and subsequently left after everything was seen to be intact.

Upon his return the next day, Dukhi discovered the western door of his house opened, and while making checks, he noticed that two flat screen televisions, valued at $150,000 each, were missing and a total of $300,000.

A report was later made to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost and an investigation was launched into the matter. To date none of the items has been recovered.