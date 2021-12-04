Christmas is a time fuh giving and fuh begging

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis is de season fuh doing good. Nuff people does be nice to one another dis time ah de year.

Sometimes yuh does wonder whether de person yuh bin know all year round does be so nice! And den after de New Year done dem gan back to dem sour ways. Is dat does mek de Christmas so nice.

Well, dem also gat people wah does try fuh tek advantage of yuh at dis time ah de year. Dem does see yuh and ask, “Wah happen to meh Christmas?”

Dem boys does look dem straight in de face and tell dem, “Merry Christmas!”

It does mek dem boys remember de story of de man who hand bin tight. De people use to call he a miser. One day a man who does beg for a charitable organisation pay he a visit.

“I know yuh mek good money last year. How come yuh never made a donation to meh charitable organisation?” he ask de miser.

De miser look at he and seh, “Well, did yuh also know bout meh elderly mother, who doing surgery for she heart attack? Or bout meh brother, who gat a family of seven, and can’t pay he own mortgage? Or bout meh disable son, who need therapy?”

De man from de charitable organisation bow he head in shame, “Ah sorry. I had no idea.”

De miser tell he, “Well, none of dem getting a cent off me. What make you think I giving you a donation?”

Talk half. Leff half.