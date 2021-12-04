Latest update December 4th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Christmas is a time fuh giving and fuh begging

Dec 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis is de season fuh doing good. Nuff people does be nice to one another dis time ah de year.
Sometimes yuh does wonder whether de person yuh bin know all year round does be so nice! And den after de New Year done dem gan back to dem sour ways. Is dat does mek de Christmas so nice.
Well, dem also gat people wah does try fuh tek advantage of yuh at dis time ah de year. Dem does see yuh and ask, “Wah happen to meh Christmas?”
Dem boys does look dem straight in de face and tell dem, “Merry Christmas!”
It does mek dem boys remember de story of de man who hand bin tight. De people use to call he a miser. One day a man who does beg for a charitable organisation pay he a visit.
“I know yuh mek good money last year. How come yuh never made a donation to meh charitable organisation?” he ask de miser.
De miser look at he and seh, “Well, did yuh also know bout meh elderly mother, who doing surgery for she heart attack? Or bout meh brother, who gat a family of seven, and can’t pay he own mortgage? Or bout meh disable son, who need therapy?”
De man from de charitable organisation bow he head in shame, “Ah sorry. I had no idea.”
De miser tell he, “Well, none of dem getting a cent off me. What make you think I giving you a donation?”
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 04, 2021

Roulette stay unbeaten in women’s division… Kaieteur News – The battle between the two undefeated ladies’ sides was a spirited and intense affair. The GBTI GCC Roulettes and GCC...
Read More
Fitness Express signs up to boost GFF preparations for year-end tournaments

Fitness Express signs up to boost GFF...

Dec 04, 2021

DeSinco lends support to Buxton youths

DeSinco lends support to Buxton youths

Dec 04, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]