Innovative Systems Inc. gets ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Innovative Systems Inc. of Lot 43 Croal and Alexander Streets, Georgetown became the newest addition to Global Compliance Service’s (GCS) list of ISO 9001:2015 certified companies in Guyana.

Innovative Systems Incorporated is a software development company and the only Oracle partner in Guyana. They have developed one of the largest Human Resource Management Information Systems, being used by the utilities and banking industry in Guyana.

GCS revealed in a release yesterday that the highly sought-after achievement, ISO 9001 Certification, began in 2020 when a Direct Support Grant Programme was extended to small businesses in the Caribbean, funded by the European Development Fund and facilitated by the Caribbean Export Agency. Innovative Systems Inc. applied for the grant and was a successful applicant.

Through hard work, dedication, and commitment from their leadership team, and with the assistance of a quality management consultant, they were able to accomplish the required documentation and implementation in record time.

Mr. Richard Langford, the Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Systems Inc. remarked, “we encourage other companies to seek ISO 9001 certification since it’s based on best practices and standards, captured through good implementation of critical processes, SOPs, policies, and other means of documentation (Quality Management System). Customer focus and satisfaction are the hallmark of this standard.”

He further added, “We would like to express a hearty thank you to all our valued customers who have remained with us during good times and bad times and assure you of our commitment to the improvement of quality products and services, as we endeavour to use this ISO Certification platform to engage other businesses regionally and globally to establish a mutually beneficial relationship for the delivery of our cloud base and on-premise software solutions.”

Companies certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard have established a Quality Management System, which provides a framework for the delivery of consistent quality products and services as defined within its scope of certification. ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised standard for a quality management system (QMS) that was developed and published by the International Organization

for Standardization (ISO). This certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to improve internal systems, build quality management systems and operate effectively at different levels, including the ability to focus on customer requirements and constantly find ways to become resilient and sustainable.

This standard is actually based on seven quality management principles, which highlights having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, employee engagement, evidence-based decision-making, an outlined process-based approach, relationship management, and ongoing improvement of business operations.

All administrative arrangements, including the application for ISO Certification to any ISO Management System Standard or request for Training Services on any ISO Management system standard can be processed through GCS Guyana Inc. located at Lot 20 ‘A’ Public Road, McDoom, East Bank Demerara.

GCS is said to be the only accredited ISO Certification body with a resident office in Guyana. “Our business profile represents an excess of over 20 years of experience within the Audit, Inspection, Training and Certification Industry. Currently, we have 8 Offices servicing 36 countries globally,” GCS noted in its release.

It added, “Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc. is a Guyanese owned and operated business; our team consists of Guyanese professionals who are qualified ISO Management Systems Trainers and Auditors. Our ISO Certifications are issued from our GCS office in the USA through a seamless accredited process. Our vision is to provide more affordable and competitive ISO Certification, Inspection and Training Services to companies within Guyana.

They can be contacted via (592) 223-6666, email [email protected] or follow them on

Facebook at facebook.com/GCS Guyana, for more information on the steps to becoming ISO Certified. According to GCS, its presence in Guyana eliminates the exorbitant cost for airfare and accommodations and will make ISO Certification more affordable for many local businesses.