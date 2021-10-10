3 Berbice locations identified for flood relief complaints – Regional Chairman

– process set to commence tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Following several allegations of irregularities in the distribution of the flood relief monies to persons in Region Six who would have lost considerably, three locations have been identified for persons to visit or call to report their losses. This initiative was announced during the Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo’s, visit to Berbice on Monday.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, during Friday’s statutory meeting at the Regional Democratic Council stated that the decision was taken by the VP to “re-open the process for another month whereby persons can come and report that they did lose things.” He said that many persons have made claims that they would have lost during the recent flood situation but that their names were not recorded during the registration process. The registration process was carried out by agriculture extension workers on the ground in the various communities in Region Six.

“So that process is now re-opened and there are three areas that will be designated where you can go and make that report. One of the areas is going to be here at the region office downstairs and the number is 333-2998. Bill Jhagroo, an officer from NAREI, GRDB and GLDA will be there,” Armogan said.

He noted that while the process has been re-opened, payments will not be automatic following the filing of reports. The reports, he noted, will have to be verified and if proven legitimate, the names will be added to the existing list.

The other locations identified will be at No. 63 Village (the Benab) and at the Albion Sports Complex. The offices will become operational from Monday, “so those who would have lost and did not receive any benefit can come at these three offices,” said Armogan.

The Chairman also noted cases where persons did not lose as much as they claimed but benefitted “in a way they should not have.” As such he invited persons to speak out about such cases, adding that those reports will be investigated and “actions will be taken according to the Vice President.”

“If you know that they have five acres and they claim that they lost 15 acres, we would be happy to have that kind of information so that we can deal with those people,” Armogan said.

The VP on Monday announced that a mechanism will be put in place for persons who suffered losses during the floods to verify their names. Persons whose names were not included on the list and those that received but should not have received.

To the tune of $8 billion, the programme was implemented to support those who suffered losses during the floods. “We hired people to look out for our (the Government’s) interest to verify it (the gathering of the necessary information),” Jagdeo said at the Welfare Ground in East Canje, Berbice.