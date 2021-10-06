Robbery victim recognises slain bikers as gunmen who robbed him

Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur New – A robbery victim has come forward with allegations that he too was robbed by the two motorbike bandits who were shot dead on Saturday.
The two motorbike bandits, Quacy Jupiter, 20, and David Smith, 21, were killed after pulling a gun on ranks during a stake out operation along the UG Access Road located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
They were at the time being hunted for the murder of 19-year-old-electrician, Joshua Denny who was shot dead on September 30 for his gold chain on Mittelholzer Street, Festival City, Georgetown.
After the slain suspects’ photos were published in the press, a 40-year-old man from Lodge, Georgetown, came forward alleging that they had robbed him two days prior to Denny’s shooting.
He told police that the men had beaten him and stole his motorcycle, a Samsung smartphone and $25,000 cash.
Cops have since recovered the man’s phone from the dead suspects.
Oct 06, 2021Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive recently at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls...
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – When you are elected and you behave like your predecessor, you will lose in the next round because... more
Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]