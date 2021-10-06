Robbery victim recognises slain bikers as gunmen who robbed him

Kaieteur New – A robbery victim has come forward with allegations that he too was robbed by the two motorbike bandits who were shot dead on Saturday.

The two motorbike bandits, Quacy Jupiter, 20, and David Smith, 21, were killed after pulling a gun on ranks during a stake out operation along the UG Access Road located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

They were at the time being hunted for the murder of 19-year-old-electrician, Joshua Denny who was shot dead on September 30 for his gold chain on Mittelholzer Street, Festival City, Georgetown.

After the slain suspects’ photos were published in the press, a 40-year-old man from Lodge, Georgetown, came forward alleging that they had robbed him two days prior to Denny’s shooting.

He told police that the men had beaten him and stole his motorcycle, a Samsung smartphone and $25,000 cash.

Cops have since recovered the man’s phone from the dead suspects.