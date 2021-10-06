Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Robbery victim recognises slain bikers as gunmen who robbed him

Oct 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur New – A robbery victim has come forward with allegations that he too was robbed by the two motorbike bandits who were shot dead on Saturday.
The two motorbike bandits, Quacy Jupiter, 20, and David Smith, 21, were killed after pulling a gun on ranks during a stake out operation along the UG Access Road located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The two suspects, David Smith and Quacy Jupiter that were shot dead by police.

They were at the time being hunted for the murder of 19-year-old-electrician, Joshua Denny who was shot dead on September 30 for his gold chain on Mittelholzer Street, Festival City, Georgetown.
After the slain suspects’ photos were published in the press, a 40-year-old man from Lodge, Georgetown, came forward alleging that they had robbed him two days prior to Denny’s shooting.
He told police that the men had beaten him and stole his motorcycle, a Samsung smartphone and $25,000 cash.
Cops have since recovered the man’s phone from the dead suspects.

