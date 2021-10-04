Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Saddened by destruction of Brickdam Police Station

Oct 04, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
I am deeply saddened by the destruction by fire of the Brickdam Police Station. Another iconic building designed by Cesar Castellani went up in flames.
This is probably the most serious damage done to an important and strategic asset of the GPF in recent history.
Too many fires destroying specifically targeted public buildings have occurred in recent times.
I was disappointed to see the lack of crowd control with persons swarming all over the site of the fire when the area should have been cordoned off immediately with armed ranks of the Tactical Services Unit manning the cordons and traffic ranks diverting the flow of traffic.
It is my fervent hope that no physical harm came to persons detained at the time at the Police Station lockup.
Some criticisms concerning its modus operandi have also been levelled against the Guyana Fire Service. This should be included in an immediate investigation which must to follow. So many records of firearm licences, court documents, files belonging to the CID, narcotics, and Traffic departments relative to Police ‘A’ Division.
It is a severe loss that will take time and effort to rebuild. I have every confidence that it can and will be done. In the circumstances, Guyana Police Force has it work cut out for it. Now the Guyana Fire Service must get down to serious investigations in collaboration with the GPF to determine the origin of the fire.
On a sad note…
CJR

