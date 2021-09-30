Delta is a killer

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember once it had wan airline wah used to run de Guyana route. It bin call Delta. It run into problems and never come back hay.

But dem boys know it gat another Delta dat touchdown. And it nah mek jokes.

Dis Delta is a killer. It don’t play. It sending nuff awe brothers and sisters to dem maker. People dying like flies. Yesterday, five more get knack down. De month of September is a dread month. And it nah done yet. Younger people dying now. Delta nah satisfy with dem ole people. It going after de young now.

Dat is why dem boys asking when de lockdown coming. Regions Three and Four accounting fuh seven out ah every 10 cases. De whole country nah gat fuh lockdown, only dem two Regions.

But de guvament nah listening. Dem nah understand dat vaccine alone can’t wuk. Yuh gat to give de vaccine a helping hand. It need help.

Dem boys bin feel dat de virus nah gat brain. But from wat dem boys seeing, de virus smarter dan humans. It surviving and spreading faster by mutating. And like it deh pun steroids also because it spreading faster dan dem 100 metres sprinters.

Dem boys wan know if some ah dem Ministas nah does tek leave. Because right now dem boys think if certain Ministas guh pun leave, dem wah acting fuh dem might mek de changes wah needed fuh slow down de virus and fuh checkmate de Delta.

Delta behaving like a chess grandmaster. Whenever de authorities mek dem move, Delta one step ahead ah dem.

But dem boys know dat every dog gat he day and Delta can get trap one day. Dem boys hope is sooner rather dan later.

Talk half and nah fall victim to Delta.