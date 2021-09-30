Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Delta is a killer

Sep 30, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember once it had wan airline wah used to run de Guyana route. It bin call Delta. It run into problems and never come back hay.
But dem boys know it gat another Delta dat touchdown. And it nah mek jokes.
Dis Delta is a killer. It don’t play. It sending nuff awe brothers and sisters to dem maker. People dying like flies. Yesterday, five more get knack down. De month of September is a dread month. And it nah done yet. Younger people dying now. Delta nah satisfy with dem ole people. It going after de young now.
Dat is why dem boys asking when de lockdown coming. Regions Three and Four accounting fuh seven out ah every 10 cases. De whole country nah gat fuh lockdown, only dem two Regions.
But de guvament nah listening. Dem nah understand dat vaccine alone can’t wuk. Yuh gat to give de vaccine a helping hand. It need help.
Dem boys bin feel dat de virus nah gat brain. But from wat dem boys seeing, de virus smarter dan humans. It surviving and spreading faster by mutating. And like it deh pun steroids also because it spreading faster dan dem 100 metres sprinters.
Dem boys wan know if some ah dem Ministas nah does tek leave. Because right now dem boys think if certain Ministas guh pun leave, dem wah acting fuh dem might mek de changes wah needed fuh slow down de virus and fuh checkmate de Delta.
Delta behaving like a chess grandmaster. Whenever de authorities mek dem move, Delta one step ahead ah dem.
But dem boys know dat every dog gat he day and Delta can get trap one day. Dem boys hope is sooner rather dan later.
Talk half and nah fall victim to Delta.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi &...

Sep 30, 2021

One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi...
Read More
GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin Rutherford and Sahadeo Singh

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin...

Sep 30, 2021

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association over Stabroek News story

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association...

Sep 30, 2021

Master Max Massiah receives more international accolades

Master Max Massiah receives more international...

Sep 30, 2021

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Sep 30, 2021

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race set for this Sunday

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]