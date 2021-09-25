Persons with heart disease more susceptible to COVID-19: Cardiologist

Kaieteur News – Though it is established that heart disease is the leading cause of death in Guyana, it should be known too, that persons who suffer from this illness are at a higher risk of experiencing a more severe form of the COVID-19 disease. This is according to Head of Medical Services and Cardiology at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr. Mahendra Carpen.

Dr. Carpen was at the time speaking with media operatives at the hospital’s Resources Centre about the disease and the impact the virus can have on persons who suffer from the disease.

Noting that this cause is a primary problem in the country, he shared that there are several factors that contribute to it, some of which he said, “we can change and some we can’t.”

Some of these factors he noted include high level of diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol problems just to name a few. Another factor is poor diet.

“And then of course our primary healthcare system needs a lot of improvement,” he mentioned while adding, “In Guyana, unfortunately the culture is, you don’t see a doctor until you get sick, and by that time, some damage would have already done.”

Dr. Carpen said based on his observation of the data emanating for the COVID-19 ICU every day, it is evident that persons with heart disease are at risk given.

When asked what heart disease patients can do to safeguard themselves against the pandemic, the Head Cardiologist said, persons must be more vigilant by means of not getting exposed to the virus, as well as control their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and do regular checkups.

Another defence he mentioned that could protect them is the “vaccination programme.”

“It doesn’t matter which vaccine you are talking about. All of the vaccines that have reached phase three of clinical trials, and have been approved for human consumption, have shown a remarkable safety profile, and a remarkable efficacy profile,” the doctor assured persons.