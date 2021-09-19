Daughter who scolds father for drinking stabs brother for intervening

Kaieteur News – A man was on Friday stabbed by his sister for reportedly intervening when she scolded their father for drinking.

Injured and hospitalised is Mahendra Mohabir, 30, called “Baggie” of Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Region Six. His sister who stabbed him has since been arrested by police.

According to the police, the woman had stabbed her brother around 19:50hrs. at her home located in Ulverston Village, Corentyne.

Her father had been drinking with Mohabir at his home in Lancaster Village along with other relatives that afternoon. After the drinking session ended, he decided to drop his father to Ulverston Village where the man lived with his sister and mother.

When they arrived, Mohabir’s sister met them outside on a bridge and began scolding her father about his drinking. Mohabir intervened and his sister turned her attention to him. An argument between the two saw the sister reminding him about their father’s medical condition.

As the argument intensified, Mohabir accused his sister of frequently “beating up” their father and warned her not to do it again while taking him into the yard.

This move reportedly aggravated his sister even more and led to a heated “cuss out” between the two.

Kaieteur News understands that their mother upon hearing the commotion between her children ran down stairs with a cutlass and allegedly broadsided Mohabir.

While the woman continued to confront Mohabir, his sister reportedly left and returned armed with a knife, which she used to stab one of his arms.

Police reported that neighbours nearby had to rush over to Mohabir’s aid.

After being rescued, Mohabir managed to pedal home on a bicycle. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was admitted. His condition is listed as stable.

.