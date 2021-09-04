Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

CPL Fixtures for today and tomorrow

Sep 04, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Sat 04 September 2021 match 15
Saint Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Warner Park10:00am
4 September 2021 match 16
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals Warner Park02:30pm
Sun 05 September 2021 match 17
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Saint Lucia Kings Warner Park10:00am
Sun 05 September 2021 match 18
Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs Warner Park02:30pm

