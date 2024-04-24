AP Invitational returns June 22

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The AP Invitational Track and Field event, last held in 2019, is set to return to Guyana on June 22 at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh.

Aliann Pompey has announced the championship’s comeback, providing Guyanese athletes and those from abroad a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics, with the qualification deadline set for June 30.

Pompey stated that the event will be part of World Athletics’ Continental Tour, expressing her excitement about its return as a Bronze level event.

World Athletics established the Continental Tour to offer more competition and earning opportunities for athletes.

Pompey, Guyana’s Commonwealth Games 400m gold and silver medallist, had to cancel the fifth edition of the AP Invitational in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Despite facing challenges such as track repairs at the country’s only synthetic facility, she is optimistic about hosting a successful event this time.

With the completion of remedial works at the National Track and Field Centre, Pompey anticipates an epic meet, offering local fans the chance to witness top-notch talent from the country and the region compete.

The 2018 AP Invitational witnessed Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic Champion, 2016 Olympic silver medallist and 2020 Olympic Bronze medallist, clocking 44.99 seconds to not only win the 400m but also set a new Track Record.

The inaugural AP Invitational in 2016, 11 athletes from overseas qualified to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio.

2019 FLASHBACK!

At the 4th Aliann Pompey Invitational, several meet records fell.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kamaria Durant secured a ‘sprint double,’ winning the women’s 100m in 11.39 seconds and the women’s 200m in 20.75 seconds.

Ghana’s Joseph Amoah set a new meet record in the Men’s 100m with a time of 10.20 seconds, surpassing Barbados’ Levi Cadogan’s previous record of 10.24 seconds from 2017. Emmanuel Archibald (10.33 seconds) finished second, followed by Winston George (10.40 seconds).

George claimed victory in the 200m, clocking 20.75 seconds, ahead of Daniel Williams (21.10 seconds) and Leonel Marks (21.20 seconds).

Arinze Chance won the 400 meters in 46.14 seconds, with Deon Lendore (46.17 seconds) and Brian Romain (48.53 seconds) following closely.

Joanna Archer set a new meet record in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:13.01, while Devaun Barrington won the men’s 800 meters in 1:50.95.

Chantoba Bright set a new meet record in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.83 meters.

Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton improved upon her 2017 meet record in the women’s 400m hurdles, setting a new mark of 52.25 seconds.