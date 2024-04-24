Akeelah Vancooten scores 5 as Guyana Police Force FC cruise past Pakuri Jaguars 17-0

Round 2 GFF Women’s League Division One

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force FC on Saturday last demolished Pakuri Jaguars FC with a 17 – 0 goal blitz at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The Round Two of the Women’s League Division One April 20 victory saw striker Akeelah Vancooten scoring five spectacular goals in the 65th, 71st, 77th, 80th, 80+2th minutes of the game.

But it was her teammate Lakeisha Williams, who opened the scoring in the 4th minute, and went on to clinch two more goals in the 45th and 69th minutes of the game.

Nine more goals were netted before the final whistle – Melina Larson secured a hat-trick with goals in the 21st, 24th, and 31st minutes; Deekola Chester added two more to the score line in the 44th and 52nd minutes and Collette Rutherford, Sasha James, Janelle Edmondson and Latoya Williams recorded one goal each in the 11th, 31st, 43rd and 38th minutes, in that order.

By the end of the first half, there was no comeback for the visiting team.

The victory cemented the Guyana Police Force FC second place position on the points table with twenty-one points from seven wins and one loss.

Top of the table is the Guyana Defence Force FC, also on twenty-one points, but with a clean sheet of seven consecutive wins.

Holding on to third place for several weeks is Fruta Conquerors FC with a record of twelve points from four wins and four losses, while Potato Strikers FC remains in fourth position, accumulating four points through one win, one draw, and four losses.

Parkuri Jaguars FC’s defeat on Saturday keeps them in fifth place with one win, one draw and six losses.

Upcoming Fixture: On April 27 Fruta Conquerors FC will take on Potaro Strikers FC at 6:30 p.m. at NTC.