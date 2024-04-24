8 Black Belt promotions at 2024 ASK-G Karate Grading Exams

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Karate Grading exams held at the YMCA Thomas Lands was hosted by senior international instructors, Shuseki Shihan Dr. Frank Woon-A-Tai 10th Dan, Shihan Amir Khouri 7thDan, Sensei Hazrat Ali 6th Dan and Sensei Roger Peroune 5th Dan.

The annual examination was held for students eyeing the Kyu and Dan levels. Activities kicked off at 10.00hrs and concluded at 15.00hrs. The results were announced to the examined students and photographs taken. Eight Black Belt promotions were recorded at the end of the grading.

The large number of Parents and supporters present testified to the interest, Parents have in their Children’s progress and wellbeing.

Training continues at the ASK-G – Land of Canaan Dojo (Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud): Albion, Canjie, Rosehall and Blairmont Dojos (Sensei Hazrat Ali): Tucville Shotokan Karate Club (Leonard Leuwaisee): New Amsterdam Berbice DoJo (Sensei Clinton Moriah): YMCA Dojo (Sensei’s Roger, Keith, Malcolm, Shamar, Patrick, Matthew, Andre, Bevon, Wanda and Shihan Amir.)

Preparations are also ongoing for the GKF Junior National Karate Championships on the 23rd June, 2024 and the IKD World Cup 16 – 21stJuly, 2024.

A successful day, resulted in the following promotions. 10th kyu White to Yellow belt 8th kyu:-Tanveer Ramcharitar, Nicoli Fernandes, Kyle McDonald, Thara Samad, & Alaina Bell.

10th kyu White to Orange belt 7th kyu:- Liam Hodge, Elon Rickford, Kyron Huntley, & Soofian Guptar.

10th kyu White to Green belt 6th kyu:- Kyron Savory, Keyshia Beaton, & Keith K.A. Beaton.

8th kyu to Orange belt 7th kyu:- Jihanna Smith, Christian Seymour, Runako Delph & Nathan Henry.

8th kyu to Green belt 6th kyu:- Radane Bissessar, Adysson DeSantos, Maya Balram & Anthonio DaCosta.

7th kyu to Green belt 6th kyu:- Adam Baksh, Aleeza Azimullah, Anusha Singh, Jola Williams, Romana Ramjit, Devraj Ramgobin, Junaid Bacchus & Lawrence Williams.

7th kyu to Blue belt 5th kyu:- Kayden Hackett, Otavia Bobb, Phillip Persaud, Josiah Dick, Frank Persaud, Alana Hollingsworth & Karissa Savory.

6th kyu to Blue belt 5th kyu:- Salih Ali, Miah Rajkumar, Madison Narine & Aidan Bell.

6th kyu to purple belt 4th kyu:- Leon Jagmohan & Jordan Benjamin.

5th kyu to Purple belt 4th kyu:- Veerendra Krishna, Alisha Moideen, Natalia Persaud, Marquis Ferreira, Shawn Ranjit & Rachael Seymour.

5th kyu to Brown belt 3rd kyu:- Prame Pooran, Kayden Savory, Julia Badal & Sachin Pitamber.

4th kyu to Brown belt 3rd kyu:- Tremiyah Lake & Zuriyah Howell.

4th kyu to Brown belt 2nd kyu:- Adi Persaud.

3rd kyu to Brown belt 2nd kyu:- Charisse Scott, Ashton Chang, Josiah Clinken, Sachin Mulchand, Christopher Cooblall, Clarissa Scott & Mariah Francis.

2nd kyu to Brown belt 1st kyu:- Simkhael Levans, Lukas Singh, Rayden Austin & Algernon Sealy.

The following were promoted to SHODAN (1st Dan Black Belt):- (Three) Saffir Ali, Saskia Dyasindoo & Mahir, Rajkumar.

NIDAN (2nd Dan Black Belt):- (One) Kishan Ragubeer.

SANDAN (3rd Dan Black Belt):- (Two) Andre Sookram & Leonard Leuwaisee.

YONDAN (4th Dan Black Belt):- (One) ASP Keith A.A. Beaton

HACHIDAN (8th Dan Black Belt):- (One) Amir Khouri.