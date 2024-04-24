VMFA host excursion to Carnegie School of Home Economics

Latest update April 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Vurlon Mills Football Academy organised an excursion to the Carnegie School of Home Economics, aiming to introduce young participants of the SBM Offshore Guyana Women in Football Development Programme to various career opportunities beyond the football field.
Girls from five different schools enjoyed an enriching and educational experience, witnessing first-hand the diverse activities of Carnegie School of Home Economics students.
They observed bread baking, inquired about pedicures and hairstyling intricacies, and were captivated by the array of vocational skills on display.
Additionally, they received a crash course in table etiquette, enhancing their understanding of professional conduct.
The Women in Football Development Programme empowers young girls by exposing them to potential career paths. By fostering curiosity and exploration, the program instils confidence and ambition, equipping participants with skills for success.
The Vurlon Mills Football Academy extends heartfelt gratitude to the Carnegie School of Home Economics staff and students for their warm hospitality and invaluable contribution to the girls’ educational journey. Their dedication to inspiring the next generation is commendable and greatly appreciated.
For more information about the Vurlon Mills Football Academy and its initiatives, please contact Vurlon Mills at 613-1361 or Marisha Fernandes at 600-3332.
LISTEN HOW JAGDEO WILL MAKE ALL GUYANESE RICH!!!
Apr 24, 2024Round 2 GFF Women’s League Division One Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force FC on Saturday last demolished Pakuri Jaguars FC with a 17 – 0 goal blitz at the Guyana Football...
Apr 24, 2024
Apr 24, 2024
Apr 24, 2024
Apr 24, 2024
Apr 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – Just recently, the PPC determined that it does not have the authority to vitiate a contract which was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]