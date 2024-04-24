Latest update April 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

VMFA host excursion to Carnegie School of Home Economics

Apr 24, 2024 Sports

SBM Offshore Guyana Women in Football Development Programme participants at the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

Kaieteur Sports – The Vurlon Mills Football Academy organised an excursion to the Carnegie School of Home Economics, aiming to introduce young participants of the SBM Offshore Guyana Women in Football Development Programme to various career opportunities beyond the football field.

Girls from five different schools enjoyed an enriching and educational experience, witnessing first-hand the diverse activities of Carnegie School of Home Economics students.

They observed bread baking, inquired about pedicures and hairstyling intricacies, and were captivated by the array of vocational skills on display.

Additionally, they received a crash course in table etiquette, enhancing their understanding of professional conduct.

Players from the VMFA SBM Offshore Guyana Women in Football Development Programme participants at the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

The Women in Football Development Programme empowers young girls by exposing them to potential career paths. By fostering curiosity and exploration, the program instils confidence and ambition, equipping participants with skills for success.

The Vurlon Mills Football Academy extends heartfelt gratitude to the Carnegie School of Home Economics staff and students for their warm hospitality and invaluable contribution to the girls’ educational journey. Their dedication to inspiring the next generation is commendable and greatly appreciated.

For more information about the Vurlon Mills Football Academy and its initiatives, please contact Vurlon Mills at 613-1361 or Marisha Fernandes at 600-3332.

