GBBFF receives backing from Government to host 2024 CAC Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission has reiterated its support of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation’s (GBBFF) hosting of the 51st Central America and Caribbean Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship (CAC 2024) from the 17th to the 20th October, 2024.

In a recent meeting, the executive of the GBBFF had extensive and fruitful discussions with the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr. and the Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle.

Among other topical issues, the meeting was to give the Honourable Minister and Director of Sports an update on Guyana’s preparation for the marquee regional event and to discuss the official launching of CAC 2024 that will be held in May.

In concluding the meeting, the Honourable Minister Ramson reassured the executive members of the GBBFF that the Government of Guyana is fully committed to ensuring that CAC 2024 is a resounding success and the best that the region has ever had.