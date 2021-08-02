COVID-19 takes lives of five more Guyanese

Latest update August 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 546.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of three women – a 65-year-old, a 77-year-old and a 59-year-old all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two men – an 82-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 64-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
All five persons died over a five-day period (July 27 to July 31) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 74 new infections bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,597.
The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are presently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 87 persons in institutional isolation, 759 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,193 persons have recovered from the disease.
