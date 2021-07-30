Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Property Manager, security guard charged for restricting journalist from entering Richmond Ville

Jul 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A property manager and a security guard were on Wednesday hauled before a Magistrate where they were charged for unlawfully restricting the movement of journalist, Leroy Smith.

Journalist, Leroy Smith.

The defendants, Dhan Shyamraj, 41, of 28 Third Street Industry, East Coast Demerara, and Deron Wishart of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, made their first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Courts before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.
Wishart told the court that he is a security guard employed with Sheriff Security Service and is posted in Richmond Ville Housing Development, while Shyamraj informed the court that she is self-employed and performs the functions of property manager within the Richmond Ville Housing Development after being hired by Luxury Reality Inc. earlier this year.

Property Manager, Dhan Shyamraj.

Shyamraj and Wishart were jointly charged under the Kidnapping Act, contrary to Section 6, Chapter 10:05.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on June 15, 2021, at Richmond Ville Housing Development, a gated community located at Providence, East Bank Demerara, they unlawfully restricted the movement of Smith.However, the police prosecutor made an application for the matter to be tried summarily rather than indictably. The application was granted and the charge was re-read to the duo – they both denied the charge.
According to the facts of the charge, on the afternoon of June 15, 2021, Shyamraj and Wishart reportedly prevented Smith from entering the Richmond Ville Housing Development despite being aware that he lives in the said gated community.
The matter was reported and based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, Shyamraj and Wishart were charged.
Magistrate Sunil Scare granted the defendants bail in the sum of $50,000 each and the matter was adjourned to August 11, 2021.

