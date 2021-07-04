Dem tun now to hacking!

Latest update July 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Lang time now when de Waterfall paper been critical of a certain country and wah dem been doing in Guyana, de waterfall website bin get hack. Dem boys bin trace de source of de hacking and find dat it did come from some of dem wah been upset with de Waterfall paper.
Now it look like de same thing happening. But dem boys nah find out yet who deh behind it. But dem boys gat dem suspicion.
Some of de readers of de Waterfall paper call de boss man and tell he how every time them try to access de paper from dem browser, dem getting a message which blocking dem access. De boss man done contact some IT people and dem seh is somebody mekkin mischief fuh stop people from reading de Waterfall paper. Dem boys wondering who could be behind dis mischief.
It mek dem boys remember de time when dem had two mischievous brothers, eight years old and 10 years old. Dem used to live in de village. Dem two did wicked and was always up to some mischief.
Even dem parents did get fed up and so de mother decide she gan send dem to talk to de pastor. So she send de eight year old fuh see de pastor in de morning and did tell de 10 year old fuh go and see de pastor in de afternoon.
De pastor sat de younger boy down and asked him sternly, “Where is God?”
De boy mouth drop open but he ain’t seh nothing. He just sit down with he mouth hanging open.
De pastor repeated de question but dis time real loud. “Where is God?”
Again, de boy ain’t mek no attempt fuh answer.
So, de clergyman raised he voice some more and shake he finger in de boy face and shout, “Where is God?”
De boy screamed and run from de room. He run straight home and hide in de wardrobe. When he older brother find he in de closet, he ask, “What happened?”
De younger brother, trying fuh catch he breath say, “We are in real BIG trouble this time! God is missing, and they think we did it!”
Talk half and wait fuh find out who hacking de Waterfall paper website!
