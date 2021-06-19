Results of First NGSA Mock Examination being analysed to identify weaknesses

– Second test set for July 7-8

Kaieteur News – The first National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) mock examination was written on June 9 and 10, 2021 and the results from that examination are currently being analysed by the Ministry of Education with a view of identifying the weaknesses children have in the four subject areas: Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, met with teachers and Regional Education Officers from the 11 Education Districts, following the examination to discuss their experiences and what needs to be done moving forward.

Of the 14,300 students registered to write the NGSA next month, 12,500 students participated in the examination, with 2,000 coming from the private school system.

The second mock examination for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2021 will be written on July 7 and 8, 2021. This will be held under full examination conditions, except for those students who chose to write the examination at home. This option will not be available for the official NGSA that is scheduled to be written on August 4 and 5, 2021.

Kaieteur News understands that all preparations are underway for the NGSA to be held successfully in August. The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has set the examination based on the consolidated curriculum that was prepared by the Ministry of Education and those Grade Four topics that usually feature in the NGSA.

From all indications, based on preliminary analysis of the results from the first mock exam and the feedback from teachers and Education Officers, Kaieteur News understands that the decision by the Ministry to only allow CXC to test on topics up to Grade Five was the best option to give the students a fair chance due to prevailing circumstances.

Further, the Ministry noted that the learning resources that were distributed to each Grade Six child in a study package including textbooks, notes and worksheets, have proven to be an effective solution to assist students as they prepare to write the examination. The Ministry said that this, coupled with other initiatives such as the NGSA Booster Programme being aired on the Guyana Learning Channel via television and YouTube along with the Quiz Me Platform on the Ministry’s website, have greatly benefitted students.

As of yesterday afternoon, the Ministry said 103,000 quizzes have been taken on the platform.

Despite these gains in offering support to teachers and students, the Ministry said Grade Six teachers have indicated that they are experiencing difficulty when teaching some topics online, especially in the Mathematics subject area. The Ministry said it has taken note of this, and has begun an exercise to identify how best teachers can be supported further with this specific challenge with the outcome being a better performance by our students.

The Ministry of Education was keen to note as well, that it will continue to engage all stakeholders on keeping the sector moving in the right direction for the benefit of every Guyanese.