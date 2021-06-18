Woman dies in crash, day before 40th birthday

Kaieteur News – The Secretary of the Baramita Village Council who had plans of celebrating her 40th birthday yesterday was killed tragically in a vehicular accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident which claimed the life of Wanita Sobers-Paul of Central Baramita Village, Region One occurred sometime around 17:30hrs on the Baramita Main Access Road. Sobers was at the time travelling in minibus BPP 9730 along with four others occupants, one of whom was her father, Christopher James, when the accident occurred.

Kaieteur News was told that the bus was heading back to Baramita Village from Matthew’s Ridge when it developed mechanical difficulties, which caused the accident to occur.

The driver of the bus, 23-year-old Deonarine Kumar, told police that while descending a hill on the southern side of the road, his vehicle started to travel in a right-to-left motion. He further reported that he tried to apply brakes to stop the bus but despite his efforts, it collided with a bump on the northern side of the road.

Due to the impact of the collision, Sobers and the driver were flung out of the bus while James and two other passengers were left trapped in their seats. Persons who were on scene rendered assistance and rushed them to the Baramita Health Centre, where the mother of one was pronounced dead on arrival. Kumar was admitted to the centre and is suffering from pain to his back while, James and the other two passengers were treated and sent away.James, the dead woman’s father told Kaieteur News yesterday that on the day of the accident, they travelled to Matthew’s Ridge to purchase some phones. He said that on the morning of the accident, they had received a message from Digicel indicating that there was a phone promotion happening at Matthew’s Ridge. Deciding to get in on the great deal, sometime around noon, they left Baramita and whilst returning home tragedy struck, a devastated James recounted.

He further shared that his daughter has been working with the Village Council almost two months now and had plans of celebrating her 40th birth anniversary yesterday with some families and friends. The man said Sobers told him that “she would only be cooking food but won’t drink because the community is on a 6:00pm to 6:00am curfew.”

Sobers’ daughter, Shana only name provided, when contacted related that her mother had planned to distribute some food hampers to members of the community for her birthday as well to keep up a small celebration.

The young woman disclosed that before tragedy struck, her mother called her moments before they departed Matthew’s Ridge, indicating that they were about to leave. According to Shana, she was expecting her mother to arrive home around 17:30hrs because she had a meeting to attend with the Council. Instead, she received a call from a woman at the scene who informed her about the accident.

Shana said her mother who was like a mentor to her, had a very jovial personality, a hardworking woman who was friendly to many. Sobers’ body is currently at the Port Kaituma mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.