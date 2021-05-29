Motorcyclist collide with parked car

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist on Thursday collided with a parked car on the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in the vicinity of Sheriff Street.

The injured man has been identified as 28-year-old Fazal Pellew, of Bamboo Drive, Meadowbrook, Georgetown. The accident occurred at about 15:30 hrs.

According to the Police report, Pellew, who was riding his motorcycle bearing registration number CJ 9081 at a fast rate was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the Rupert Craig Highway, ECD, when he reportedly lost control and collided into the right rear portion of a motorcar bearing registration number PYY 833 that was parked on the parapet of the northern carriageway of Rupert Craig Highway.

The reports further disclosed that the motorcycle and motorist fell onto the road surface due to the collision. As a result, he received several injuries to his body, and the motorcycle was damaged.

Pellew was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), who were summoned. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, after which he was rushed into emergency surgery to correct injuries to his left leg and left hand, which have been successfully concluded.

The motorcyclist was admitted as a patient in the male surgical ward yesterday at about 02:15 hrs. at the GPHC, where his condition was listed as stable.

According to police, statements were taken from the motor car driver and one witness who came forward. A Notice of Intended Prosecution was also served on the driver of the motorcar, who was released on his own recognisance as investigations continue.