Man who robbed sleeping gold miner in hotel room released on $300,000 bail

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects who was arrested by police for stealing from a gold miner while he was sleeping in his hotel room was on Friday released on $300,000 bail after he was charged with simple larceny.

The defendant, Lenard Surrey of Bartica, made his first court appearance in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Crystal Lambert, via zoom to answer to the charge.

Surrey pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 3, last, at Sheriff Inn Hotel, Second Street, Bartica, he committed simple larceny on 62-year-old Paulio DeJesus. He was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned to May 28, 2021 for trail.

It was reported that on the night of May 2, DeJesus, a Brazilian national had checked into his room and later retired to bed. Sometime after 02:00 hrs. the following day, the man had reported to the police that he woke up, checked on his valuables and discovered that his passport, some documents, $300,000 in cash and 320 grams of raw gold valuing some $3.2 million were all missing. According to the police reports, upon investigating, there was no sign of forced entry to the man’s room.

Police sources had told Kaieteur News that they were able to capture one of the suspects who admitted that he stole from the man. That suspect, police sources said, claimed that he did not steal the amount of gold DeJesus said was missing. An investigation was launched and police are still in pursuit of the other suspect.