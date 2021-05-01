ActionINVEST Caribbean gets new CEO

Kaieteur News – With over 20 years of experience in business management and accounting, Mrs. Davitri Doerga will soon be sitting at the wheel of ActionINVEST Caribbean (AIC) as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking over from Dr. Vishnu Doerga.

Dr. Doerga will be taking up the role of Chairman of AIC and will also serve as Director with responsibility for Business Development.

The announcement was had yesterday by the company, which stated in a public missive that along with her new role as CEO, Mrs. Doerga is pursuing her Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA).

“This will add to her repertoire of administrative and management skills, which have been obtained from decades of practical experience and training,” the missive stated.

It was noted too that the new CEO has also completed the Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme and is a certified John Maxwell Team Speaker, Trainer and Coach.

According to AIC, the new CEO “is enthusiastic and excited about her new role, as she is keen on elevating the level of service provided to clients, in keeping with ACI’s objective of providing world-class services, which has been bolstered by the company’s ISO 9001 certification.”

Accordingly, “she sees herself having a positive impact in not just the company, but the community and country at large—goals that are aligned with ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc’s vision.”

It was noted too that she is keen on ensuring that “this vision enforces equality for all business owners that the company impacts, since “as a woman at the helm of the company, she believes that it is imperative for companies to intentionally foster the development of its female employees.”

According to Mrs. Doerga, “women need an equal playing field across the organisation” and that “they need the same opportunities as men to lead a wide range of organisations, for which they have developed the expertise and experience.”

As such, she is of the view that women leaders positively influence their companies, and said, “we need more of them. But we also need to make sure that when women lead, they have the support, authority and freedom to lead well.”

Mrs. Doerga has since affirmed that women should lead by example.

“Be visible so people can see that anything is possible and let people know about your journey to get where you got to as there is no perfect path.”

ACI is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Educational Institution and Business Development Company of Guyanese Origin that is focused on becoming the Caribbean’s “solution to professional and organisational growth through our action oriented team delivering targeted business development services to individuals and organisations seeking to invest in their own growth.” ACI was founded by Dr. Doerga in 2018, as the umbrella company for the many products and services that were developed as a result of introducing ActionCOACH to Guyana in 2014.