Three remanded for Leopold Street murder

Kaieteur News – Two men and a woman were yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly killing a 26-year-old resident of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Those charged are Osafi Johnson, 28, a mason of Lot 707 East Ruimveldt Georgetown; Randy Tafari called “Randy Robertson”, 20, of Lot 264 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; and Natasha Taitt, 32, a vendor of 707 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Johnson, Tafari and Taitt appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on March 28, 2021, at Leopold and High Streets, Georgetown, they murdered Nico Layne.

Kaieteur News understands that Layne was repeatedly stabbed by the trio. He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the defendants to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 11, 2021.