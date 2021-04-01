Bicycle bandits ‘choke and rob’ man on Robb Street

Kaieteur News – Two bicycle bandits were caught on camera choking and robbing a man on Robb Street, Georgetown.

Georgetown Police Commander, Simon McBean, said that he has seen the footage and has instructed his detectives to investigate the matter.

The video showed the bandits circling the street twice, in the vicinity of NP Electronics on a bicycle before zeroing on their victim. Both of the delinquents were slim and had on short pants. One of them was dressed in a red jersey while the other had on a striped pattern, multi-coloured one (blue, yellow, black and white)

After circling, they rode onto the pavement and waited there for a few seconds. Subsequently, a man opened a gate besides NP Electronics and exited an alley way with a filled black garbage bag in his hand. It is assumed that the man was probably disposing trash.

However, before he could step any further, he was attacked by the preying bandits. He tried to open back the gate and re-enter the ally but the bandit dressed in the red jersey grabbed him from behind and placed him in a “vice grip”.

The man dropped the garbage bag and tried to free himself from the bandit’s arm, which was apparently squeezing tightly around his neck. As he struggled, the other bandit dealt him some blows to his abdomen and searched through his pockets.

The man, the footage revealed, was relieved of a cell phone. The bandit then placed the booty into his pocket as the other continued choking the victim until he was flat on the ground.

The victim remained still on the ground (or as some assumed had lost consciousness) as the bandits made good their escape on their bicycle (one sitting on the handle bars and the other riding).

Soon after they left, the man quickly stood to his feet.