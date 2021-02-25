Slackness in de land

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys love de cinema. But from since dem boys bin small, dem always used to leff things pun de seat next to where dem sitting in de movie theatre. Even now dem boys does forget dem keys pun de seat.

So dem boys nah surprise when dem learn how computer wah bin report as lost, suddenly get found in de seat next to where de person bin seated. Dah does happen to dem boys all de time.

But dem boys seh, nobody should leff dem computer out of dem sight. Not in Guyana where people got prying eyes and just waiting fuh yuh lapse.

One time dem boys bin ketch a man walking away with dem bicycle. Dem hold on to de thief and dem man barefaced to say dat is because dem boys lapse mek he do it.

Plenty people does leff dem phone in cimena seat. And when dem come back it gone. Plenty people does put down dem phone in office and when dem turn dem back, it gone. Plenty people phone does get thief in front dem face.

Dem boys does see nuff people posing with fancy cellular phone pun de road. And dem knows that nuff of dem phone hotter dan Tina Turner.

Dem boys nearly laugh when one man seh how serious crime down by more dan 20 percent over de past three months. Dem gat fuh ask if de man wah mek dah statement nah reading de papers. Dem boys seh dat raping and assaulting a 98-year-old woman gat to be a serious crime.

De boys wan know if de crime rate gone down because de police sleeping. How dem can gat early morning party with 500 people present and de police nah know? But if dem horse cart man try to fuh steal a race on Homestretch Avenue, de police does come and stop dem.

Talk half and when yuh leaving de cinema, check de seat next to yuh!