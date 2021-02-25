Latest update February 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Slackness in de land

Feb 25, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys love de cinema. But from since dem boys bin small, dem always used to leff things pun de seat next to where dem sitting in de movie theatre. Even now dem boys does forget dem keys pun de seat.
So dem boys nah surprise when dem learn how computer wah bin report as lost, suddenly get found in de seat next to where de person bin seated. Dah does happen to dem boys all de time.
But dem boys seh, nobody should leff dem computer out of dem sight. Not in Guyana where people got prying eyes and just waiting fuh yuh lapse.
One time dem boys bin ketch a man walking away with dem bicycle. Dem hold on to de thief and dem man barefaced to say dat is because dem boys lapse mek he do it.
Plenty people does leff dem phone in cimena seat. And when dem come back it gone. Plenty people does put down dem phone in office and when dem turn dem back, it gone. Plenty people phone does get thief in front dem face.
Dem boys does see nuff people posing with fancy cellular phone pun de road. And dem knows that nuff of dem phone hotter dan Tina Turner.
Dem boys nearly laugh when one man seh how serious crime down by more dan 20 percent over de past three months. Dem gat fuh ask if de man wah mek dah statement nah reading de papers. Dem boys seh dat raping and assaulting a 98-year-old woman gat to be a serious crime.
De boys wan know if de crime rate gone down because de police sleeping. How dem can gat early morning party with 500 people present and de police nah know? But if dem horse cart man try to fuh steal a race on Homestretch Avenue, de police does come and stop dem.
Talk half and when yuh leaving de cinema, check de seat next to yuh!

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

Rampaul, Simmons and Pooran shine in T&T Red Force victory

Rampaul, Simmons and Pooran shine in T&T Red Force victory

Feb 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – Ravi Rampaul grabbed four wickets, while Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran struck half centuries as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force secured their place in the final of the CWI CG...
Read More
Teams announced for GRFU tag tourney

Teams announced for GRFU tag tourney

Feb 25, 2021

UCCA, BCB, Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB, Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs...

Feb 25, 2021

Mohamed and Narine top GCF’s Mash tourney

Mohamed and Narine top GCF’s Mash tourney

Feb 25, 2021

BCA’s Hope questions CWI President Skerritt and VP Shallow on Guyana consultation

BCA’s Hope questions CWI President Skerritt and...

Feb 25, 2021

Fruta Conquerors to know competing group as Concacaf CCCS draw set for tomorrow

Fruta Conquerors to know competing group as...

Feb 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]